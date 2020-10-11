1/1
Margaret Ann "Marge" Deegan
Waynesboro - Margaret Ann "Marge" Deegan, 85, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away peacefully on October 7, 2020. She is survived by her husband James Deegan of 65 years.
Marge was born in Philadelphia, the daughter of the late Albert and Anna Wetzel. She graduated from West Chester University with a Bachelor's degree in Teaching. She was a substitute teacher at Mother Seton School and Hoover Elementary School. She enjoyed being a part of the Mount Saint Mary's community of professors, students, and alumni. She was often seen at Mount basketball games. Marge enjoyed playing cards at the Seton senior center and loved her time at the beach.
She is survived by her son, James Deegan (Marty Tarr) of Dewey DE, daughter, Diane Bittle (John) of Fairfield, PA, son Bob Deegan (Maggie) of Bowie, MD, daughter, Ann Deegan of Reston, VA, daughter Jane Deegan of Denver, CO; grandchildren, Scott Bittle, Meg Lucas (Nick), Thomas Bittle, Corri Deegan, Carly Deegan, Cara Hojnoski (Mark), Amy Cropper (Mike); great grandchildren, Sofia Cropper, Josslyn Cropper and Arthur Lucas.
Private services will be held at the discretion of the family. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to James and Margaret Deegan Scholarship fund, Mt. St. Mary's University, Emmitsburg, MD 21727. Condolences can be sent to James Deegan, Spring Arbor Senior Living, 1495 Riedel Rd, Unit # 216, Crofton, MD 21114.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home in Emmitsburg, MD. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.myersdurborawfh.com.

Published in The RecordHerald from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home - Emmitsburg
210 West Main Street
Emmitsburg, MD 21727
410-848-3933
