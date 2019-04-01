|
Mrs. Margaret E. (Bachtell) Crane Stotler, 93, formerly of Elder Ave., and a resident of Quincy Village Nursing Home, Waynesboro, died Friday evening, March 29, 2019, in the Waynesboro Hospital.
Born May 10, 1925 in Edgemont, MD, she was the daughter of the late Arthur H. and Lelia Mae (Moser) Bachtell. She lived her early life in the Edgemont area.
She and her first husband, the late Dellard H. Crane, were married on October 26, 1942. Mr. Crane died on March 5, 1980. She married her second husband, the late Melvin J. Stotler, on May 5, 1980 in Elmira, NY. He died on May 9, 1981.
Mrs. Stotler was a homemaker and attended services at the Seventh Day Adventist Church, Waynesboro.
She enjoyed flowers and working in her garden.
She is survived by three children, Linda L. Shew and her husband, Larry of Greencastle, PA, Raymond "Jack" Crane and his wife, Lois of Statesville, NC, and Nancy S. Nipp of Port Townsend, WA; 8 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husbands, she was preceded in death by one daughter, Barbara A. Pradel; one infant son, David A. Crane; three sisters: Ethel Sturtz, Agnes Parncutt and Vera Needy; and four brothers, William Bachtell, Samuel Bachtell, Robert Bachtell, and Clarence Bachtell.
Services will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 in Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, 50 S. Broad St., Waynesboro, with Chaplain Justin Isbister officiating. Burial will follow in Bethel Church Cemetery, Cascade, MD.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. Monday evening in the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Quincy Village Benevolent Care Fund, 6596 Orphanage Rd. Waynesboro, PA 17268.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Apr. 1, 2019