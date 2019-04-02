|
Margaret Horst Rotz, 92, of Chambersburg, PA, went home to be with her Lord and Saviour on Saturday, March 30, 2019. Born near Marion, Franklin County, PA on November 19, 1926, she was the daughter of the late Ralph B. and Maude Foust Horst.
Mrs. Rotz graduated with the class of 1944 from the former Chambersburg High School. She joined the Cadet Nurse Corps at the Washington County Hospital School of Nursing in Hagerstown, MD, graduating in 1947. She was predeceased by her husband, Robert Lesher Rotz, in 2018. Together they enjoyed 70 years of marriage, raising their family, working on their family farm in the Guilford Springs area, and traveling throughout the United States and to Europe. Margaret treasured her family, her home, her friends, and her church. She was an active member of the Chambersburg Church of the Brethren, where she especially liked to quilt with the church quilting group. She served, with Bob, on many disaster relief efforts in the eastern United States. They also were active for many years in the Franklin County furniture bank and food pantry.
Mrs. Rotz is survived by five children and their families, John R. Rotz (wife Barbara) of Chambersburg and their children, Jamison (wife Brandy) and Jonathan (wife Alecia) Rotz; C. Alan Rotz (wife Robin) of Boalsburg, PA and children, Ashley Turner (husband Kevin) and Dustin Rotz; Lynn E. Rotz (wife Lynn) of Chambersburg and daughters, Stacey Redding (husband Joshua) and Becky Hickey (husband Ryan);Joel B. Rotz (wife Ronda) of Mechanicsburg, PA and children, Kristen Stuccio (husband Scott), Shelley Haleta (husband Viktor), and Zachary Rotz; and Elaine Zapata (husband Wiliam) of Annville, PA and sons, Mikhail Zapata-Rotz and Lech Zapata-Rotz; 11 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Leona Crider of Greencastle, Janet Happel of Chambersburg, and Joyce Horst of Chambersburg; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Ralph and Charles Horst.
Graveside services will be held at Browns Mill Cemetery on Friday, April 5, 2019 at 10:00 AM for members of the family. Pastor Joel Nogle will officiate. A Memorial Service will follow at 11:00 AM at the Chambersburg Church of the Brethren, 260 S. Fourth St., Chambersburg, PA 17201. The family will receive friends on Thursday, April 4, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 PM at the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, 333 Falling Spring Rd., Chambersburg, PA.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the Brethren Disaster Ministries, c/o the Chambersburg Church of the Brethren at the above address.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Apr. 2, 2019