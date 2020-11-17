Margaret J. ("Maggie") Cisar
Sabillasville, MD - Margaret J. ("Maggie") Cisar, age 83, of Sabillasville, Maryland, passed away on November 13, 2020, of Alzheimer's disease. She was born in 1937 to Margaret MacDonald MacConnell Mathis and Paul Jones Mathis. Maggie graduated from the Margaret Brent School in Mechanicsville, Maryland in 1955, and received her Bachelor of Sciences Degree from the University of Maryland College Park in 1959. She married Clayton Cisar in 1960, and is survived by four children, Paul Cisar, Bessie Cisar, Alphie Cisar, and Nina Cisar, and her beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren: Lorraine, Maddie, Reilly, Clayton, Alphie, Taylor, Auge, Gavin, and Maggie.
Maggie was a teacher, researcher, volunteer, and an avid gardener. She taught at Catoctin High School in Thurmont, Maryland, and at Brunswick High School, in Brunswick, Maryland. While at Brunswick, Maggie taught agriculture and horticulture, and advised the Brunswick Chapter of the Future Farmers of America. She then became a research assistant in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the Uniformed Services University of Health Sciences. She was proud to be part of a team that published original research on ovarian cancer. Maggie was also an active volunteer, working to protect the Chesapeake Bay from pollution and she served on the board of the Antietam Watershed Association. She also was a volunteer at the Renfrew Museum & Park in Waynesboro, Pennsylvania.
Maggie loved politics. She was a proud member of the "Catoctin Crones", a group of Democratic women in Frederick County. She was featured in a national story about Maryland's "Wise Women" of politics. Services for Maggie will be private. Instead of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Hospice of Washington County, Maryland or the Renfrew Museum & Park in Waynesboro, PA. Condolences to the family and more information available at www.potomaccremation.com