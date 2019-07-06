|
|
Marilyn G. Small, 85, of Dillsburg, passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at the Harrisburg Hospital.
She was born March 20, 1934 in Mt. Union, PA, the daughter of the late Wilbert & Arlene Clark Mills.
Marilyn had worked as a Clerk for Minnich's Pharmacy, Waynesboro and attended Dillsburg Community Church.
Marilyn was a kind, sweet, god fearing woman. Her family was her heart, and she was their North Star. Her warm and comforting presence was always felt; warm hugs were never far away even if you were. She had an infectious laugh that would fill a room. When she wasn't making her family favorite grilled cheese sandwiches she was enjoying some of her favorite music. She was simply Granny; a selfless, gentle woman with the world's biggest heart.
She is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Richard K. Small. They resided in Waynesboro for 51 years prior to moving to Dillsburg. Her daughters: Robyn S. McArdle and her husband, Larry, of Ocala, FL and Pamela K. Bishop and her husband Bruce, of Dillsburg. Her brothers: Donald Mills (Bonnie), of McVeytown and Bernard Mills (Mary), of Mechanicsburg. Her sister and best friend: Ann Bolinger-McMonigal (George), of New Cumberland. Her grandchildren, who lovingly referred to her as Granny: Megan Morrison and her husband Kyle, Brian McArdle and his wife Gabriella, Gavin McArdle and his wife Cierra, Logan Bishop and Dustin Bishop. Her great-grandson, Cole Morrison and 3 more on the way. Marilyn was predeceased by her sister Bonnie Kay Mills.
Services will be held Thursday, 11:00 am, July 11, 2019 at the Cocklin Funeral Home, Inc., 30 N. Chestnut Street, Dillsburg, PA . A visitation with the family will be held on Thursday from 10-11 am, 1 hour prior to the service at the Funeral Home. Burial will be held in the Ft. Indiantown Gap National Cemetery immediately following the service.
Memorials in Marilyn's name may be made to the , Inc., Central PA Chapter, 3544 N. Progress Avenue, Ste. 204, Harrisburg, PA 17110-9638
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on July 6, 2019