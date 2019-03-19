|
Mark A. Shriner, 69, Biglerville, PA died Monday, March 18, 2019 at Transitions Healthcare in Gettysburg, PA.
He was born November 4, 1949 in Gettysburg, PA the son of the late Lawrence A. and Mazie Cool Shriner.
Mark was a 1967 graduate of Delone Catholic High School. He was a veteran of the US Army serving in Vietnam. Following the service, Mark graduated from Pontifical College Josephinum in Columbus, OH. For the next 40 years he was employed at Letterkenny Army Depot in Chambersburg, PA retiring in 2014. He was a member of the Chambersburg VFW. Mark enjoyed gardening and travel.
Mr. Shriner is survived by five brothers and sisters; Cicillia Miller of Gettysburg, PA, Larry Shriner of Gettysburg, PA, Dennis Shriner and his wife Jackie of Gettysburg, PA, Ginny Loose and her husband John of Gettysburg, PA, Ann Peters and her husband Joe of Gettysburg, PA and a number of nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, James Shriner, a brother-in-law, Joseph Miller and two nephews; Ronald and Corey Miller.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 11:00 AM from St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, West High Street, Gettysburg with Fr. Daniel Mitzel celebrant. Burial will be in St. Francis Cemetery. There will be a viewing at the church on Friday from 10:00 AM until the time of the Mass. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to St. Francis School, 415 Table Rock Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325. Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Mar. 19, 2019