Martha "Marty" Bare Buckey
Chambersburg - Mrs. Martha Bare "Marty" Buckey, 92, of Arbor Ridge drive, Chambersburg, PA and formerly of Clayton Avenue, Waynesboro, PA, passed away peacefully Friday October 16, 2020 in Menno Haven Rehabilitation Center.
Born October 15, 1928 in Westminster, MD, she was the daughter of the late Dr. and Mrs. S. Luther Bare and lived her early life in Westminster. She and her husband of 69 years, George P. Buckey, were married May 5, 1951 in Grace Lutheran Church, Westminster, after which they took up residence in Waynesboro, living in the same house on Clayton Avenue for 50 years. Her husband was employed at Landis Machine Company. They moved to Menno Haven-Northfield in Chambersburg in 2008.
She was a graduate of Westminster High School with the Class of 1945. Marty continued her education, graduating from Wilson College in Chambersburg. She also attended Bard Avon Secretarial School and went on to work for two obstetricians at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, MD.
In 1976, she and George developed and built a small shopping center named Bethany Station with stores and apartments in Bethany Beach, DE. Marty owned and operated an art and gift store, the Station Gallery for several years and enjoyed managing the real estate over the years.
She was an avid bird watcher and animal lover. Marty was a member of the Presbyterian Church of Waynesboro having served as elder and clerk of session for 3 years. She was also a member of Waynesboro College Club and Waynesboro Hospital Auxiliary. She was a member of Waynesboro Country Club and was active in the ladies golf program. She was past president of the Alexander Hamilton Memorial Library in Waynesboro and a member of the Conococheague Audubon Society.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers and one sister. Surviving are her dearly beloved husband and two daughters, Mary Marshall Buckey and Elizabeth Buckey Clark, husband Brent, two grandchildren, Sarah Daisey and Benjamin Clark, all of Ocean View, DE.
There will be no public viewing, however the family will receive friends from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M., Saturday, October 24, 2020 in Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro.
Private family services will be held in the Presbyterian Church of Waynesboro with Rev. Ruth Ward officiating. Burial will be at the convenience of the family in Pipe Creek Cemetery, Uniontown, MD.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: the Presbyterian Church of Waynesboro, 105 East Main Street, Waynesboro, PA 17268 or Alexander Hamilton Memorial Free Library, 45 East Main Street, Waynesboro PA 17268.
Arrangements are by Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com