Martha I. (Monn) Brown
N. Augusta, SC - Mrs. Martha I. (Monn) Brown, 97, of N. Augusta, SC and formerly of Polidor Road, Waynesboro, PA, passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020 in South Carolina.
Born May 17, 1923 in Waynesboro, she was the daughter of the late Harrison and Hattie (Hoffman) Monn. She attended Quincy Township schools.
She and her husband, the late Mr. Harry Brown, were married July 4, 1942. Mr. Brown passed away November 17, 1991.
Mrs. Brown was a homemaker.
While living in Waynesboro, she was a member of Grace Baptist Church. After moving to South Carolina, she attended Sweetwater Baptist Church.
Mrs. Brown is survived by son, Richard "Fuzzy" Brown and his wife, Pamela of North Augusta, SC; two grandchildren, Shawn Brown of Texas and Alisha Brown of SC; five step-grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; nine step-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Gladys Pauline Nagle and Hazel Stauffer, both of Waynesboro; two brothers, Robert Monn of Fairfield, PA and Earl "Dick" Monn of Rouzerville, PA; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by five sisters, Eleanor Singleton, Mary Moats, Bessie Brown, Lena Kauffman and Anna Cole; and four brothers, Oscar Monn, Henry Monn, Clarence Monn and Frank Monn.
Services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Friday, October 30, 2020 in Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, 50 South Broad Street, Waynesboro. Burial will be in Parklawns Memorial Gardens, Chambersburg, PA.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the funeral home.
