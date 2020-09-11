1/1
Martha J. (Kinley) Butts
Waynesboro - Mrs. Martha J. (Kinley) Butts, 86, of Waynesboro, PA, died Thursday, September 10, 2020 in the Chambersburg Hospital.
Born February 22, 1934 in Waynesboro, PA, she was the daughter of the late Harris W. and Susan E. (LeFevre) Kinley.
Mrs. Butts graduated from Washington Township High School with the Class of 1952.
She and her husband, the late Thomas E. Butts, Sr., were married on January 1, 1954 in Williamsport, MD. Mr. Butts died on June 16, 2001.
Mrs. Butts worked at the South Mountain Restoration Center for several years. However, she was a homemaker most of her life.
She was a member of Otterbein Church, Waynesboro and enjoyed reading, sewing, and spending time with her family. She was looking forward to watching her great-grandchildren grow up. She also enjoyed rooting for and watching many of the local sports teams on TV, including The Washington Redskins, Baltimore Orioles, Georgetown Hoyas, and Washington Wizards.
She is survived by five children, Thomas E. Butts, Jr. and his wife, Brenda, Timothy E. Butts and his wife, Christine, Tammy E. Hess and her husband, Sam, Teresa E. Flasher, and Tracy E. Bryan and her husband, Mike all of Waynesboro; 12 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was the last of her immediate family.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one great-grandson, Nicholas Scott and 10 brothers and sisters.
Services will be held at 2:00 P.M., Monday, September 14, 2020 in Otterbein Chapel, 801 Park St., Waynesboro, with Pastor Dave Besecker officiating. Burial will follow in Burns Hill Cemetery, Waynesboro.
The family will receive friends from 12:30 P.M. until 2:00 P.M., Monday afternoon, in the chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Otterbein Church, 912 S. Potomac St., Waynesboro, PA 17268.
Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro, is handling the arrangements.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com.

Published in The RecordHerald from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
