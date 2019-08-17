Home

Harold M. Zimmerman And Son Funeral Home Inc.
45 South Carlisle Street
Greencastle, PA 17225
(717) 597-2828
Graveside service
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
10:30 AM
Green Hill Cemetery
Waynesboro, PA
MARVIN H. GOETZ


1931 - 2019
MARVIN H. GOETZ Obituary
Marvin H. Goetz, age 88 of Greencastle, PA died at 1:30 PM Thursday August 15, 2019 in his home.

Born July 10, 1931 in Greencastle, PA, he was the son of the late Scott H. and Gertrude (Ovelman) Goetz.

He married his wife Rose Marie (Hartge) Goetz on June 14, 1958 in Waynesboro.

Marvin retired from Letterkenny Army Depot of Chambersburg after 35 years of employment. He graduated in 1950 from Greencastle High School and was a US Army veteran of the Korean War.

Marvin was a member of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of Greencastle and a member of the Greencastle Sportsman Association. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Surviving family in addition to his wife are one son Jeffrey Goetz and wife Kim of Mercersburg, PA; one daughter Julie White of Quincy, PA; two grandsons, Ben Goetz of Omaha, NE and Nick Goetz of Mercersburg, PA.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Jack Goetz and Tom Goetz.

A graveside funeral service will be held on Tuesday August 20 at 10:30 AM at the Green Hill Cemetery in Waynesboro, PA with Rev. Christopher S. Litton officiating. There will be no public viewing. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Christus Victor Lutheran Church 9833 Harford Rd. Parkville, MD 21234. Arrangements were handled by the Harold M. Zimmerman And Son Funeral Home of Greencastle. Online condolences may be expressed at www.zimmermanfh.com
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Aug. 17, 2019
