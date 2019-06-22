|
Mrs. Mary A. (Rush) Grinage Peck, 89, of Waynesboro, PA passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019 in her home.
Born November 24, 1929 in Waynesburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late Clinton and Dora (Headley) Rush.
Mrs. Peck worked with her second husband, as a secretary at Peck's South End Garage, for many years.
She attended Calvary Assembly of God, Waynesboro.
Mrs. Peck enjoyed sewing, quilting, and most of all spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Peck is survived by a daughter, Dorothy A. Royer and her husband, Sam of Waynesboro; three grandchildren, Kathy Tosten and her husband John, Alicia Cowan and her husband Mike, and Arlene Smith and her husband Jerry; eight grandchildren, Felicia, Hannah, Alexa, Emma, Steven, Hope, Morgan, and Hunter; one brother; three sisters; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her first husband, Simeon R. Grinage who passed away in 1959; her second husband, Leonard A. Peck who passed away 1989; a son, Kenneth R. Grinage; one infant grandson; two brothers; and six sisters.
Services will be held 11:00 A.M., Monday, June 24, 2019 in Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, 50 S. Broad Street, Waynesboro with Pastor Dwan N. Newsome officiating. Burial will follow in Green Hill Cemetery, S. Potomac Street, Waynesboro.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the services, Monday morning, in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Calvary Assembly of God, 116 Snider Ave, Waynesboro, PA 17268.
