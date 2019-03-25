Home

POWERED BY

Services
Minnich Funeral Home
415 East Wilson Boulevard
Hagerstown, MD 21740
(301) 739-6800
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Minnich Funeral Home
415 East Wilson Boulevard
Hagerstown, MD 21740
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
Minnich Funeral Home
415 East Wilson Boulevard
Hagerstown, MD 21740
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Ann Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ann Smith


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary Ann Smith Obituary
Mary Ann Smith, 75, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away on Thursday, March 21, 2019. She was born on July 16, 1943 in Hagerstown, MD to the late Earl B. Wolfinger and Anna Myrtle Williams Wolfinger. Mary enjoyed antique cars and attending car shows, but most of all, she loved to spend time with her family and children. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Calvin Smith, her son, Ralph Calvin Smith Jr., and two brothers. She is survived by her children, Jack Smith, Mary K. Smith, and Estelle Smith, her grandchildren, Michael, Gary Lee, and Amy, her great-grandchildren, Aurora and Rowan, her boyfriend, Ray Higgins, her brother, Lloyd Wolfinger, her sister, Sussie McCammon, and numerous nieces and nephews. Family and friends are welcomed for a visitation on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 from 6-8pm at Minnich Funeral Home, 415 East Wilson Blvd. in Hagerstown. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at 12:00pm at the funeral home. Pastor Eugene Cline will officiate. Interment will be at Manor Cemetery in Boonsboro, MD. Online condolences may be made at: www.minnichfh.com.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Mar. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now