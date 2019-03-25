|
|
Mary Ann Smith, 75, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away on Thursday, March 21, 2019. She was born on July 16, 1943 in Hagerstown, MD to the late Earl B. Wolfinger and Anna Myrtle Williams Wolfinger. Mary enjoyed antique cars and attending car shows, but most of all, she loved to spend time with her family and children. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Calvin Smith, her son, Ralph Calvin Smith Jr., and two brothers. She is survived by her children, Jack Smith, Mary K. Smith, and Estelle Smith, her grandchildren, Michael, Gary Lee, and Amy, her great-grandchildren, Aurora and Rowan, her boyfriend, Ray Higgins, her brother, Lloyd Wolfinger, her sister, Sussie McCammon, and numerous nieces and nephews. Family and friends are welcomed for a visitation on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 from 6-8pm at Minnich Funeral Home, 415 East Wilson Blvd. in Hagerstown. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at 12:00pm at the funeral home. Pastor Eugene Cline will officiate. Interment will be at Manor Cemetery in Boonsboro, MD. Online condolences may be made at: www.minnichfh.com.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Mar. 25, 2019