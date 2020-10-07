1/
Mary Elizabeth Coy
Waynesboro - Mary Elizabeth Coy, 73, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away, Monday, October 5, 2020, at Doey's House in Hagerstown, MD.
Born Monday, March 10, 1947 in Waynesboro, PA, she was the daughter of the late James Reed and the late Gladys (Martz) Reed.
She was an avid bingo player, but mostly enjoyed spending time with her family.
She is survived by her husband Charles Donald Coy; three sons, David A. Coy and wife Teresa of Waynesboro,PA, Marty L. Coy and wife Wendy of Waynesboro, Charles D. Coy III and wife Suzanne of Fayetteville, PA and four grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by one sister and two brothers.
Services will be held privately with the family.
Interment will be at the Harbaugh's Cemetery, Rouzerville, PA.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Douglas A. Fiery Funeral Home 1331 Eastern Blvd. North, Hagerstown, MD
Online condolences may be expressed at www.douglasfiery.com

Published in The RecordHerald from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Douglas A. Fiery Funeral Home
1331 Eastern Boulevard North
Hagerstown, MD 21742
(301) 791-7759
