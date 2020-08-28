1/
Mary F. McAuliffe
Mary F. McAuliffe
Chamberburg - Mary F. McAuliffe, 73, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Qincy Village.
Born November 12, 1946 in Lantz, MD, she was the daughter of the late Edwin Fellows and Alta (Forrest) Fellows.
She was a member of Full Gospel Pentecostal Church, Friends Creek, MD.
She is survived by daughters, April Ray-Bosc of Canada and Beverly Meyers and husband Joseph of Chambersburg, son, Joe Ray and wife Kim of Greencastle, two grandsons, Glenn and Bradley, two granddaughters, Emily and Haley, brother, Ed Fellows of Maine and many nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held Thursday, August 27, 2020 at 10:00am at Bethel Cemetery, Cascade, MD, with Pastor Deena McKendrick officiating.
Arrangements were made by J.L. Davis Funeral Home, Smithsburg, MD, and online condolences may be offered at www.jldavisfh.com.

Published in The RecordHerald from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
J.L. Davis Funeral Home
12525 Bradbury Avenue
Smithsburg, MD 21783
(301) 791-1230
