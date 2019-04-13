|
Mary Frances Harbaugh Peiffer, 98, passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019 in Winston-Salem, NC. She was born December 13, 1920, the daughter of the late Herbert William and Martha Eyler Harbaugh. Mrs. Peiffer graduated as class valedictorian from Hooverville High School in 1939 and later graduated from Waynesboro Business College. She worked as a legal secretary and retired from her last job after 29 years of service. She was married to Robert Raymond Peiffer and they made their home for 72 years at 13249 Buena Vista Road, Waynesboro, PA, which was across from the Buena Vista Hotel. Mrs. Peiffer's grandfather was superintendent of the hotel and she was known as the hotel historian which was in operation from 1890-1930. She was a charter member of the Waynesboro Lioness Club, which she was a member of for 30 years and she volunteered for 22 years at the South Mountain Restoration Center. Growing up, Mrs. Peiffer attended Hawley Memorial Presbyterian Church with her family, after her marriage she became a member of Evangelical Lutheran Church.
She is survived by her loving husband of 77 years, Robert Raymond Peiffer; daughter, Bobbie Cashion; grandchildren, James Robert Cashion, Mary Catherine Cashion Evans (Jeff), Benjamin Elsworth Cashion (Mollly Catherine); great-grandchildren, James Robert Cashion, Jr., Cassidy Diane Cashion, K. Faith Cashion, Jack-Henry Evans, Jean-Luc Evans and Jeffrey-Neil Evans.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, April 15, 2019 at Augsburg Lutheran Church in Winston-Salem, NC. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Green Hill Cemetery in Waynesboro, PA.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Apr. 13, 2019