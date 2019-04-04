|
|
Mary J. Fortney, 81, of Shade Gap, PA, passed away at her daughter's home on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Born August 18, 1937 in Chambersburg, PA, she was a daughter of the late George Thomas Gardner and Ellen Rebecca Vanderau Leininger.
Mrs. Fortney worked for the Stanley Company in Chambersburg, for 18 years, then as an executive assistant for the Franklin County Builders Association for 10 years, and as a lunch aide for Huntingdon school district, retiring in 1999. She was a long time member of St. Luke's United Methodist Church, as well as the Lions Club, both in Shade Gap, PA. She enjoyed training horses and dogs, as well as traveling, crafting, and sewing. However, her greatest accomplishment and joy in life was being a wife and mother.
She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Irvin John Fortney, Jr., whom she married on December 3, 1953; four children, Mary Ann Staley (husband Edward) of Florida, Linda Kay Brunner (husband Steven) of Chambersburg, PA, Dennis R. Fortney (wife Sharon), and Jeffrey L. Fortney (wife Jean), of York, PA; ten grandchildren, Jason, Christopher, Jessica, Allison, Sara, Dennis Jr., Melanie, Kenndra, Ashlea, and Collin; fifteen great-grandchildren; and six great-great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Charles Leininger, Betty Bittinger, and Shirley Leininger.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, April 8, 2019 in the Chapel of the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg PA. Pastor Richard Fluke and Pastor Levania Renninger will officiate. The family will receive friends from 6 to 9 PM on Sunday evening, April 7, and one hour prior to the service on Monday in the funeral home. Interment will follow the service at Parklawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Luke United Methodist Missionary Fund, 11691Circle Street, Shade Gap, PA 17255. Condolences and memories may be shared on her Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Apr. 4, 2019