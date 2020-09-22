Mary Lou (Sostar) KlineShady Grove - Mary Lou (Sostar) Kline, age 89 a resident of the Quincy Village Retirement Home and formerly of Shady Grove, PA went to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at the nursing home.Born July 3, 1931 in Harrisburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late John Paul and Louise (Mummert) Sostar. She was raised by the late John and Mary Mummert, her maternal grandparents in Hagerstown, MD.Mary Lou graduated from Hagerstown High School in 1949. Upon graduation she worked as a secretary at the Potomac Edison Co. in Hagerstown until she was married. She was preceded in death by her loving husband L. Ray Line, having been married on February 23, 1952 for 45 years. They owned and operated Kline's Store in Shady Grove for more than 40 years until Ray's death on August 30, 1997.Mary Lou was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and was devoted to serving the Lord. She sang on the Bread of Life Hour in Hagerstown on WJEJ Radio for many years. Mary Lou attended The First Church of God in Hagerstown until her marriage and then became a member of the Hollowell Brethren In Christ Church of Waynesboro in 1954. She sang on the church choir, held many offices in the church and taught Sunday school for over 50 plus years. She had last attended the Two Top Fellowship Church near Mercersburg.She enjoyed being a homemaker, mother and grandmother. Mary Lou also enjoyed bus traveling and Southern Gospel music.Surviving family are four sons, Garry Kline and wife Lynn of Greencastle, Larry Kline and wife Lisa of Greencastle, Barry Kline and wife Bonnie of Shady Grove, Terry Kline and wife Cathy of Greencastle; grandchildren, Kevin, Katie, Kraig, Kelli, Kurtis, Rachel; four great-grandchildren, Landon, Logan, Easton, Aubree and numerous nieces and nephewsShe was preceded in death by her only sister Virginia Angle on December 23, 2010.A graveside funeral service will be held on Tuesday September 29 at 2:00 PM at the Antietam Cemetery in Waynesboro, PA with Pastor Joe Baer officiating. A private family viewing will be held at the Harold M. Zimmerman And Son Funeral Home in Greencastle. Memorial contributions may be given to Quincy Retirement Community, C/O Quincy Care Auxiliary 6596 Orphanage Rd. Waynesboro, PA 17268. Online condolences may be made at