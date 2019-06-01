|
Mrs. Mary Rae (Higgins) Cantwell, 93, formerly of Blue Ridge Summit, PA, passed away Tuesday, May 28 surrounded by her beloved family at Brighton Gardens in Bethesda. She was born in Milwaukee, WI and during her long life she resided in The Hague, NLD, Bethesda, MD, Sabillasville, MD, and Blue Ridge Summit, PA.
She was known and appreciated as a regional historian, genealogist, and tourism developer. Through her vision and contributions, the Monterey Pass Battlefield Park in Blue Ridge Summit, PA and the Catoctin Iron Furnace historic site, Thurmont, MD were established.
Her career began in1949, when she served in the office of the Air Attache' in the US Embassy, The Hague until 1952. Upon her return to the states, she became a congressional liaison in the office of Chief of Staff of the U.S. Air Force. She also raised funds for The Washington Cathedral for many years, which was also the site of her wedding to Frank V. Cantwell, III, in 1955. The Cantwells built a "country house" near Sabillasville in 1964 and spent many lovely summers there with their three children. Before retiring to Blue Ridge Summit in 1984, Mrs. Cantwell was a docent and led tours of the Catoctin Region for the Smithsonian.
Mrs. Cantwell was active in many regional and national organizations to include Frederick County Democratic Party, The Industrial Archeology Society, Catoctin Furnace Historical Society, One Mountain Foundation, Friends of the Battle of Monterey Pass, and the Northwestern Frederick County Civic Association. She was a member of Monterey Country Club of Blue Ridge Summit. Mrs. Cantwell was affiliated with the Church of the Transfiguration, Blue Ridge Summit, PA and also, Harriet Chapel in Thurmont, MD.
Mrs. Cantwell is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 39 years, Frank V. Cantwell, III, who served as an economist in the United States Dept. of Labor from the Kennedy Administration until the Reagan administration. She is survived by her children and their spouses, Frank V. Cantwell IV (Elizabeth), Thomas V. Cantwell (Lisa), and David V. Cantwell (Marianne). Also surviving are 10 grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, and her brother, Henry Allen Higgins (Joan), of Milwaukee, WI.
A memorial service will be held at Harriet Chapel Catoctin Episcopal Parish on Saturday, June 8 at 10:30 a.m. After the service, a "Remembering Rae' celebration will occur at The Monterey Country Club in Blue Ridge Summit, PA. Memorial contributions in her honor may be made to The Catoctin Furnace Historical Society or The Washington National Cathedral.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on June 1, 2019