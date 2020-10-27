Mrs. May E. (Muck) Kauffman-Gluck
Quincy Village - Mrs. May E. (Muck) Kauffman-Gluck, 94, a resident of Quincy Village, Waynesboro, passed away Monday afternoon, October 26, 2020, in the nursing home.
She was born November 14, 1925, in Antrim Township, Franklin County, PA.
Private graveside services will be held in Bethel Church Cemetery, Cascade, MD, at the convenience of the family. There will be no public viewing.
Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro, is handling the arrangements.
