Melvin L. "Barney" Barnhart
Waynesboro - Mr. Melvin L. "Barney" Barnhart, 74, of Waynesboro, passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020 at the Chambersburg Hospital.
Born February 5, 1946, he was the son of the late Charles W. and Janet (Daley) Barnhart.
He and his wife of over 50 years Beverly (DeHart) Barnhart were married June 1, 1968.
Barney loved volunteering with the local fire departments and hunting. He was a volunteer member of the Waynesboro Fire Department and the Blue Ridge Summit Fire Department. He owned the Hunter's Den in Waynesboro and was a member of the South Mountain Fish and Game and the Rouzerville Fish and Game.
In addition to his wife he is survived by his son Brian Barnhart and his wife Cindy of Greencastle, PA; his daughter Lisa Price, and her husband Todd of Waynesboro; grandchildren Austin Farrar and his wife Brittany, and Samantha Hall, all of Waynesboro.
In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his siblings Donald Barnhart, Dixie Lee Crist, and Nevin Barnhart.
A celebration of life will be held at a later time.
Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro, is handling the arrangements.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com

Published in The RecordHerald from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Inc.
50 South Broad Street
Waynesboro, PA 17268
(717) 762-2811
