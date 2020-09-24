1/1
Michael Allan Rhule
1971 - 2020
Michael Allan Rhule, 49 Aug 11, 1971 - Sep 21, 2020, Michael Allan Rhule, 49, of Smithsburg, MD, passed away, Monday, September 21, 2020, at his home.
Born August 11, 1971, in Altoona, PA, he was the son of Daniel Rhule of Durham, NC, and Sherry (Miller) Rhule of Waynesboro, PA.
Mike graduated from Waynesboro High School in 1989. He was a self-taught IT professional and was gainfully employed in that profession most all of his life.
Mike loved his family and friends more than anything and relished being Aubrey's Pappy. He was inspired by all music and followed the Grateful Dead for many years. He lived to socialize and include everyone in his circle of friends. He was inspired by travel, hiking and food of all ethnicities. He had a passion for Science Fiction and loved Star Wars. He was passionate about Penn State football, the NC Tar Heels, and the Washington Capitals, Nationals and Football Team. He was most committed to philanthropy and gave generously of his time and resources to philanthropic organizations that touched him personally and he did so without reservation.
He is survived by his wife Anni Rhule; brother Matthew and wife Tracy and granddaughter, Aubrey Rhule, Bahama, NC; brother Sam and wife Kirsten and niece, Eveleigh Rhule of Durham, NC; brother Scott and wife Courtney Rhule of Seattle, WA.
He was preceded in death by his beloved daughter, Kristin Rhule and son, Calvin Rhule.
Family will receive friends at the Douglas A. Fiery Funeral Home 1331 Eastern Blvd. North, Hagerstown, MD on Sunday, September 27, 2020 from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm.
The family requests that you please be respectful and wear masks and adhere to social distancing mandates out of respect for Michael and the family and friends that he loved so dearly.
Services and interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Brooke's House 17663 Technology Blvd., Hagerstown, MD, 21740.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.douglasfiery.com

Published in The RecordHerald from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
27
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Douglas A. Fiery Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Douglas A. Fiery Funeral Home
1331 Eastern Boulevard North
Hagerstown, MD 21742
(301) 791-7759
