Michael C. Gantz
Waynesboro - Mr. Michael C. Gantz, 59, of Kings Road, Waynesboro, PA, passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020 in Chambersburg Hospital.
Born November 4, 1960 in Waynesboro, he was the son of the late Robert S. and Marilyn L. (Davis) Gantz.
Mr. Gantz was a graduate of Waynesboro Area Senior High School with the Class of 1979.
He and his wife of seven years, Annie (Chan) Gantz, were married July 5, 2013 in Hagerstown, MD.
Mr. Gantz was employed as a welder for Wayne Tool Company for 33 years. He retired in 2015.
He was a member of William Max McLaughlin VFW Post #695 and Fraternal Order of Eagles #1758, both of Waynesboro.
An avid fan of the Dallas Cowboys, Mr. Gantz enjoyed watching sports of all kinds. He also enjoyed bowling and music, especially playing the drums.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by three children, Selinda (Gantz) Dickinson and her husband, Mike of Mont Alto, PA, Sabrina (Gantz) Moats and her husband, Robert of Quincy, PA and Marshall Gantz of Mercersburg, PA; five grandchildren, Devon Myers, Logan Myers, Tyler Dickinson, Samuel Moats and Rosalie Moats; one sister, Beverly Pierce of Waynesboro; and his mother-in-law, Siuling Chan of Gaithersburg, MD.
Services will be held at 2:00 P.M., Monday, November 2, 2020 in Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, 50 South Broad Street, Waynesboro with the Rev. Dr. A. Robert Cook officiating. Burial will follow in Green Hill Cemetery, Waynesboro.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, Monday afternoon, in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Antietam Humane Society, 8513 Lyons Road, Waynesboro PA 17268.
