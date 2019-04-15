|
Michael L. Shockey, 58, of Polidor Road, Waynesboro, died unexpectedly Saturday evening, April 13, 2019.
Born May 17, 1960 in Waynesboro, he was the son of Dorothy Jean (Carr) Hebb of Waynesboro and the late C. Eugene Shockey.
He and his wife, Sherry L. (Eppard) Shockey, were married on December 18, 2015.
In his early life, Mike worked with his brother, Dave Shockey and his stepfather, Dean Hebb in their car dealerships and body shops. In 1993, he became owner of Mike's Auto and Truck. More recently, he cultivated a classic car lot alongside his wife, Sherry. He loved being his own boss and was always ready to make a deal. Mike lived and breathed auctions – selling vehicles, classic parts, memorabilia, petroliana and much more online - locally and worldwide,
Mike was very generous with his time and resources donating to local charities and sponsoring activities at the Zullinger Community Center, Women In Need, Shriner's Children's Hospital, and Antietam Humane Society. He was also involved with the Red Run Train committee.
Mike was a car enthusiast and enjoyed participating in antique car shows. He enjoyed local history and collecting historical signage. His stepfather taught him to drive at a very early age on a multitude of vehicles ranging from mini bikes to snow mobiles to tow trucks. Mike was always on the move - if not physically, mentally. Even as a child he was a lover and "collector" of stray animals of all kinds, as his mother fondly remembers him bringing the school's "little white mice" home for the weekend. Mike continued this even at his own home where he loyally fed and protected the wild life on his property. He requested that his "last ride" be in the 1954 Packard ambulance, which will granted.
In addition to his wife, and mother, he is survived by five children, Nikki Shockey of South Mountain, Ali Shockey of South Mountain, Hannah Shockey of Waynesboro, Jacob Eppard of Waynesboro, and Hannah Eppard of Virginia; five grandchildren; his siblings, Sandy Minnich, Dodie Bingaman, Dave Shockey, and Brenda Miller; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Shannon L. Shockey; one son, Michael L. Shockey; his stepfather, Ordean Hebb; and two step-brothers, Dennis Hebb and Dean Hebb, Jr.
Services will be held at 3:00 P.M., Wednesday, April 17, 2019, in Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, 50 S. Broad St., Waynesboro, with Bro. Nathan Markee officiating. Burial will follow in Green Hill Cemetery, Waynesboro.
There will be no public viewing, however the family will receive friends from 1:00 P.M until 3:00 P.M., Wednesday afternoon, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the building fund for Women In Need, 1280 Progress Road, Chambersburg, PA 17201.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Apr. 15, 2019