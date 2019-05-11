|
Monty Glenn Carman of Strasburg, VA, died at his home on May 6, 2019 after a 14 year battle with brain cancer.
He was born in Joliet, Il, the son of Abraham and Mary Watson Carman, and was married to Debra McCormick Carman for 44 years.
He worked for several decades for RR Donnelley & Sons in Dwight, Il, and later for Pine Realty in Winchester, VA.
Monty had also been a pastor of First Missionary Baptist Church of Rouzerville, PA.
He was an avid ham radio operator and a gifted carpenter.
In addition to his wife and his mother, he is survived by his daughters, Angela Davies and her husband Donnie of Front Royal, VA, Elizabeth Magiera and Erica Carman of Florissant, MO, and Donna Carman of Front Royal, VA, and his beloved grandchildren, Lonnie Smith, Luke, Blake, Cole, and Brinley Davies, and siblings Michael (Gayle) Carman of Pekin, Il, Melissa Gassman and Mitchell (Lori) Carman of Dwight, Il, his nieces, nephews, aunts, and cousins.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Liberty Baptist Church of Stephens City, VA, Pastor Jackie Battles officiating, with friends being received an hour prior to the service.
The family would like to note their gratitude to Drs. David Schiff and Mark Shaffrey of UVA, and loving neighbors Maxine Caperton and Brian and Kristen Bennett.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on May 11, 2019