Morgan Scott White

West Palm Beach, FL - Morgan Scott White, age 64, passed away in West Palm Beach, FL, on Thursday October 1, 2020, due to serious health problems and complications from Covid-19.

Born March 24, 1956, in Minneapolis, MN, he was the son of the late Paul R White, and Lucille (Mattison) White of Stewartstown, PA.

Morgan was a graduate of the Waynesboro Area High School class of 1974.

In addition to his mother, Morgan is survived by his daughter Megan White, and the "pride of his life", grandson Skyler of Loxahatchee, FL; brothers Michael White of West Palm Beach, FL., and Timothy White(Susan) of Stewartstown, PA. He is also survived by six nieces and a nephew along with many caring relatives and friends who will always remember his infectious laugh and good humor.

Due to COVID restrictions, a memorial service and burial will be held later at the convenience of the family.



