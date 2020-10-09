1/
Morgan Scott White
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Morgan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Morgan Scott White
West Palm Beach, FL - Morgan Scott White, age 64, passed away in West Palm Beach, FL, on Thursday October 1, 2020, due to serious health problems and complications from Covid-19.
Born March 24, 1956, in Minneapolis, MN, he was the son of the late Paul R White, and Lucille (Mattison) White of Stewartstown, PA.
Morgan was a graduate of the Waynesboro Area High School class of 1974.
In addition to his mother, Morgan is survived by his daughter Megan White, and the "pride of his life", grandson Skyler of Loxahatchee, FL; brothers Michael White of West Palm Beach, FL., and Timothy White(Susan) of Stewartstown, PA. He is also survived by six nieces and a nephew along with many caring relatives and friends who will always remember his infectious laugh and good humor.
Due to COVID restrictions, a memorial service and burial will be held later at the convenience of the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The RecordHerald from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved