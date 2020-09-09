1/1
Nancy H. (Harrison) Gardner
Nancy H. (Harrison) Gardner
Quincy Village - Mrs. Nancy H. (Harrison) Gardner, 91, of Quincy Village passed away Wednesday, September 9, 2020 after an extended battle with illness.
Born May 18, 1929 in Tacoma Park, MD, she was the daughter of the late Lewis T. and Gladys R. (Riley) Harrison.
She and her husband, the late George D. Gardner, Jr. were married June 21, 1947
Mrs. Gardner was a Human Resource Records Specialist with Montgomery County Public Schools for over 20 years until she retired.
Nancy loved to spend her time at Quincy volunteering with different groups and project or completing jigsaw puzzles
She is survived by her four children; Diane D. Matlock of Quincy Village, Gary T. Gardner of Germantown, MD, John M. Gardner of Boonsboro, MD, and Scot R. Gardner of Waynesboro; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A private graveside service will be held at Green Hill Cemetery with Chaplain Justin Isbister officiating.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made in Nancy's honor to the Quincy Benevolent Fund at 6596 Orphanage Road, Waynesboro, PA, 17268.
Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro, is handling the arrangements.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com

Published in The RecordHerald from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Inc.
50 South Broad Street
Waynesboro, PA 17268
(717) 762-2811
