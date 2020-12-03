1/1
Nancy L. Pepper
Nancy L. Pepper
Waynesboro - Mrs. Nancy L. Pepper, 85, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away Wednesday, December 2, 2020 in Hanover Hospital, Hanover, PA.
Born April 11, 1935 in Pottsville, PA, she was the daughter of the late Edward Paul and Mildred (Paul) Paul.
She graduated from North Western High School, Adelphi, MD, with the Class of 1953.
She married John T. Pepper, Sr., May 14, 1957 in Alexandria, VA. They enjoyed 61 years together before John passed away November 15, 2018.
Mrs. Pepper did secretarial/clerical work for the police department in Bladensburg, MD. Prior to that she worked for the C.I.A.
In her earlier years she had been a member of the Sweet Adeline's, a singing group in the Washington, D.C. area. She enjoyed crocheting. She was passionate about animals and was a member of the ASPCA. Her family has always been her main priority and source of strength and happiness.
She is survived by two sons: John T. Pepper, Jr., and his wife, Arlene of Hanover, PA and Michael Pepper and his wife, Amy of Severn, MD; four grandchildren: Molly Ford, Dan Imel, Rylee Pepper and Sophee Pepper; a sister, Grace Russell of Riverdale, MD; a nephew, Robert Russell and a niece, Cathy Russell.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Tara Ford.
Graveside Services will be held at 1:00 P.M., Wednesday, December 9, 2020 in Mount Zion Cemetery, Quincy, PA, with Rev. Robert Malagessi, MSSCC officiating.
The family will receive friends from 11:30 A.M. until 12:30 P.M. at Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, 50 S. Broad St. Waynesboro, PA.
Memorial contributions may be made to the A.S.P.C.A. at aspca.org.
On-line condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com.

Published in The RecordHerald from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5, 2020.
