Mrs. Naomi L. (Keller) Daley Fisher, 95, formerly of S. Washington Street, Greencastle, PA passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019 in ManorCare Health Services, Chambersburg, PA where she had resided for the past six months.
Born February 25, 1924 in Franklin County, PA she was the daughter of the late Lester M. and Mary (Leedy) Keller. She was a lifelong resident of the Greencastle area.
Mrs. Fisher was employed by the Harry Zeigler VFW Post 6319, Greencastle and the former Windsor Shoe Company, Greencastle.
She was a member of the Pleasant Hill United Brethren Church, Coseytown, PA and a life member of the ladies auxiliary at Harry Zeigler VFW Post 6319, Greencastle. Mrs. Fisher enjoyed bowling and listening to country music.
Mrs. Fisher is survived by one son, Kenneth E. Daley and his wife Delores of Greencastle; three grandsons, Randy Daley and his wife Michelle of New York, Van Daley and his wife Cindee of Burnt Cabins, PA, and Clint Daley and his wife Jen of Chambersburg; five great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews. She was the last of her immediate family.
In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her first husband, Lee C. Daley, Jr.; her second husband, Luther H. Fisher; three sisters, Grace Myers, Mary Izer, and Josephine Kunkle; and two brothers, Lester Keller, Jr. and Ralph Keller.
Services will be held 11:00 A.M., Thursday, July 18, 2019 in the Miller-Bowersox Funeral Home, 521 S. Washington Street, Greencastle, PA 17225. Burial will follow in the Cedar Hill Cemetery, Greencastle, PA.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service Thursday morning in the funeral home.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on July 16, 2019