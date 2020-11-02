Mrs. Nellie E. (Bartles) Bouder
Mrs. Nellie E. (Bartles) Bouder, 95, of Tick Ridge Road, Waynesboro, PA, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 31, 2020 in Waynesboro Hospital.
Born June 3, 1925 in Hagerstown, MD, she was the daughter of the late Charles C. Bartles and Nora (Shank) Bartles Mulligan.
She and her husband, the late Mr. Charles T. "Charlie" Bouder, were married May 25, 1945. Mr. Bouder passed away December 23, 1997.
Mrs. Bouder was a homemaker who had been employed by the Waynesboro Knitting Mill in early years.
She was a member of Hollowell Brethren in Christ Church, Waynesboro, PA, where she was involved in various church activities throughout the years including teaching Sunday school, helping with Bible school, the ladies Sewing Circle and church choir.
A devoted wife, mother grandmother and great-grandmother, Mrs. Bouder loved to serve the Lord. She enjoyed sewing, gardening and playing games with family and friends.
She is survived by three children, Zandra I. Bricker and her husband, Mike, Charles L. Bouder and his wife, Vickie and Sarah E. Bouder, all of Waynesboro; three grandchildren, Kelly Bouder, Mike Bricker, Jr. and Tommy Bricker; four great-grandchildren, Faith, Kayle, Layne and Charlotte; two step-great-grandchildren, Justin and Brianna; one step-great-great-grandson, Noah; one brother, Jacob Bartles of Hagerstown; and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Bouder was preceded in death by her step-father, Frank Mulligan; seven sisters, Virginia Bingaman, Martha Miller, Christina Blair, Mary Ann Hines, Nora LaRue, Pauline Timbrook and Helen Bartles; four brothers, Charles Bartles, Jr., Dean Bartles, David Bartles and Paul Bartles.
Services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Friday, November 6, 2020 in Hollowell Church, 14807 Hollowell Church Rd, Waynesboro, with Pastor Dwight Munson, Jr. and Pastor Blaine Lougheed officiating. All CDC recommendations will be followed. Burial will follow in Green Hill Cemetery.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, Friday morning, in the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
at www.stjude.org
.
Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro, is handling the arrangements.