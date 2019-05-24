|
Mrs. Norma Isabelle (Lindsay) Stinson, 89, of West North Street, Waynesboro, PA passed away Tuesday afternoon, May 21, 2019, in her home with her family by her side.
Born September 7, 1929 in Waynesboro, she was the daughter of the late Clyde and Mary (Verdier) Lindsay.
Mrs. Stinson was a graduate of the Waynesboro Senior High School with the Class of 1947.
She and her late husband, Mr. Alexander "Brock" Stinson, were married September 5, 1947 in Hagerstown, MD. Together they moved to their residence on West North Street in 1953. Mr. Stinson passed away April 29, 2003.
Mrs. Stinson was a member of the Joe Stickell Post 15 American Legion Auxiliary, Waynesboro and a past member of Church of the Apostles United Church of Christ, Waynesboro. She volunteered at the Waynesboro Library Book Sale, the Waynesboro Chapter of the Red Cross for over 25 years, and Friends of the Antietam Humane Society.
She loved to travel all over the United States. Her love for travel started when her husband's job with the government sent him to many different locations in the United States and overseas. They lived in Germany and Hawaii and briefly in Korea. Her passion then became cruising and she loved every cruise she went on. Above all, Mrs. Stinson's greatest love was spending time with her seven-year-old great-granddaughter, Madison, and being able to see her every day.
Mrs. Stinson is survived by one daughter, Judith (Stinson) Bartholow Nuschke of Waynesboro; one grandson, Jason O. Bartholow and his wife Kristia of Waynesboro; one great-granddaughter, Madison; one nephew Michael Knepper and his wife Judy of Chambersburg; and two nieces.
In addition to her parents and husband she is preceded in death by two sisters, Elaine Lindsay and Charlotte "Betty" Knepper.
A celebration of life will be announced by the family at a later date. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family in Green Hill Cemetery, Waynesboro.
Arrangements are by Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro, PA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: The Antietam Humane Society, 8513 Lyons Road, Waynesboro, PA 17268 or SpiriTrust Lutheran Home Care and Hospice, 2700 Luther Drive, Chambersburg, PA 17202.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on May 24, 2019