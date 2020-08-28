1/1
Pamela A. Carr
Pamela A. Carr
Greencastle - Pamela A. (Snoke) Carr, age 60 of Greencastle, PA died at her home on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 following several years of declining health.
Born July 7, 1960 in Waynesboro, PA, she was the daughter of the late Harold E. and Anna R. (Myers) Snoke. She married her husband Terry L. Carr on June 24, 1979.
Pam was employed at Martins Pastry of Chambersburg for 25 years. She was a 1978 graduate of Greencastle-Antrim High School. Pam enjoyed spending time with her family and her hobbies included crafts, crocheting and flowers.
Surviving family in addition to her husband Terry are one daughter, Amanda Ann Keith and husband Dave of Greencastle; one son, Matthew Remington Carr and wife Danielle of Greencastle; four grandchildren, Avery, Ally, Quinton, Remi; one sister Deborah Leidig of Greencastle and her beloved dog Charlie.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother Richard "Rick" Snoke.
A graveside funeral service will be held on Monday, August 31 at 10:00 AM at the Cedar Hill Cemetery Greencastle with Pastor Joe Martin officiating. There will be no public viewing. Memorial contributions may be given to the Antietam Humane Society 8513 Lyons Rd. Waynesboro, PA 17268. Arrangements were handled by the Harold M. Zimmerman And Son Funeral Home of Greencastle. Online condolences may be expressed at
www.zimmermanfh.com

Published in The RecordHerald from Aug. 28 to Sep. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Harold M. Zimmerman And Son Funeral Home Inc.
45 South Carlisle Street
Greencastle, PA 17225
(717) 597-2828
