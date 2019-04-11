|
Mrs. Patricia A. "Pat" (Snively) Harbaugh, 84, of Jacob's Church Road, Fairfield, PA, passed away Monday, April 8, 2019 in Meritus Medical Center, Hagerstown.
Born February 24, 1935 in Waynesboro, she was the daughter of the late Albert and Genevieve (Barkdoll) Snively.
Mrs. Harbaugh was a graduate of Smithsburg, MD High School with the Class of 1953.
She and her husband of over 64 years, Fred Harbaugh, were married October 8, 1954 in Sabillasville, MD.
Mrs. Harbaugh was employed as a clerk for the United States Postal Service at Highfield, Cascade and Fort Ritchie, all of MD. She retired after 25 years of service.
She was a member of Jacob's Church, Fairfield.
Mrs. Harbaugh was an avid fan of the Baltimore Orioles and enjoyed feeding the birds at her home. She also enjoyed time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and the time spent after church with her sisters, Barbara and Jean. She loved attending services at her church and time spent with her church family.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by two children, Kimberly Loughrey and her husband, David of Emmitsburg, MD and Ken Harbaugh of Fairfield; two grandchildren, Kristin Stambaugh and her husband, Ed and Dani Fortner; two great-granddaughters, Payton Stambaugh and Ashlyn Stambaugh; two sisters, Jean Martin of Blue Ridge Summit, PA and Barbara Smith of Smithsburg and her son, Dwayne Smith; one brother, Robert Snively and his wife, Pat of Hagerstown; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at 10:00 A.M., Monday, April 15, 2019 in Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, 50 South Broad Street, Waynesboro with Pastor Richard Daughtridge officiating. Burial will follow in Green Hill Cemetery, Waynesboro.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 to 6:00 P.M., Sunday, in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Jacob's Church, 495 Harbaugh Valley Road, Fairfield, PA 17320.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Apr. 11, 2019