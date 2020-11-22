Patricia A. Newcomer
Mount Airy, MD - Mrs. Patricia A. Newcomer, 87, of Mount Airy, MD, passed away Friday, November 20, 2020 at Kline Hospice House, Mount Airy.
Born August 3, 1933 in Hagerstown, MD, she was the daughter of the late Hoyt and Lucy (Stitzel) Snider.
Mrs. Newcomer graduated from Palmyra (PA) High School with the Class of 1952.
She and her husband of over 62 years, Melvin R. Newcomer, were married on February 8, 1958 in Hagerstown, MD.
In her early life, Mrs. Newcomer worked at Fairchild Aircraft, Hagerstown. She later worked for Aspen Publishers as a secretary. She retired in 1999 after more than 25 years of service.
She was a member of Providence United Methodist Church, Kemptown, MD and enjoyed cooking, gardening, knitting, and crocheting.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by two sons, Alan Newcomer and his wife, Tracey of Mt. Airy and Carl Newcomer and his wife, Julie of Mt. Airy; four grandchildren, Matthew Newcomer, Megan Newcomer, Jessica Fauber and her husband Justin, and Sam Newcomer; great-granddaughter Violet; her siblings, Phillipe Snider of Martinsburg, WV and Carolyn Abel of Brigham City, UT; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Stanley Snider.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Antietam Cemetery, Waynesboro, PA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Board of Child Care of The United Methodist Church at www.boardofchildcare.org
Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro, is handling the arrangements.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com