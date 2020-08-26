Mrs. Patricia D. (Bingaman) Smith
Rouzerville - Mrs. Patricia D. (Bingaman) Smith, 80, of Rouzerville, PA, died unexpectedly Tuesday morning, August 25, 2020, in her home.
Born May 12, 1940 in Washington Township, PA, she was the daughter of the late Franklin and Helen (Reed) Bingaman.
She and her husband, the late Alfred M. Smith, Sr., were married on March 9, 1957 in Ringgold, MD. Mr. Smith passed away on June 14, 2016.
Mrs. Smith was a homemaker and enjoyed opening her home to everyone. She and her husband were quick to offer a place to stay to those in need and her door was always open for the neighborhood children to come and go.
She was a member of Otterbein Church, Waynesboro, and enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She also enjoyed cooking, working on puzzles, and sitting on her front porch visiting with her neighbors.
She is survived by seven children, Beverly Gantz and her husband, Randy of Waynesboro, Phillip Smith and his wife, Wanda, of Waynesboro, Alan Smith and his wife, Joni of Hagerstown, Brian Smith and his wife, Debbie of Waynesboro, Jennifer Stoner and her husband, Greg of Waynesboro, Alfred Smith, Jr. and his wife, Tina of Waynesboro and Denise LaPole and her husband, Mike of Waynesboro; 16 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; her siblings, Frank Bingaman of Waynesboro, Dave Bingaman of Shade Gap, PA, Denny Bingaman of Waynesboro, Teddy Bingaman of Greencastle, PA, Pamela Kaufman of Chambersburg, PA, Camilla Misner of Waynesboro, PA, and Cindy Shockey of Waynesboro, PA; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by infant twin sisters, Julie and Judy Bingaman.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 A.M., Saturday, August 29, 2020 in Otterbein Church, 912 S. Potomac Street, Waynesboro, with Pastor John Hoffman officiating. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.
There will be no public viewing, however the family will receive friends one hour prior to the services, Saturday morning, in the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Valor Ministries, 324 E. Antietam St. Suite 104, Hagerstown, MD 21740.
Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro, is handling the arrangements.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com