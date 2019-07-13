|
|
The family of Dr. Paul Donovan Shockey announces his passing on Thursday July 11th, 2019. He was a young man of 76 years. Paul will forever be loved and remembered by Barbara his wife of 23 years, his children Matthew (Monica) of Greenville SC, Alex of Hagerstown MD, Carly of Waynesboro PA, Catrina of Torino Italy, Jason (Tarra) of Chambersburg PA, his brother Michael (Kathy) of Greencastle PA, nephew Ben and niece Anna Lofton, Uncle Don Downer, numerous cousins, and many in-laws. Paul will also be fondly remembered by an enormous group of friends, near and far, as well as his fishing buddies with the Lake Murray Senior Bass Fishing Club. Paul was predeceased by his Mother and Father Elizabeth "Betty" and Dr. Donovan Shockey.
Paul retired from his family dental practice, Paul D. Shockey, DMD PC after 32 years as a dentist at 114 South Church Street Waynesboro PA. He was a graduate of Juniata College and the University of Pittsburgh School of Dental Medicine. He thoroughly enjoyed his long career and was revered by many in the Waynesboro community as an excellent, talented dentist. His patients fondly referred to him as Dr. Paul. He loved each of his patients as if they were his family. Paul was a member of the Pennsylvania Dental Association, a past member of the Waynesboro YMCA, Waynesboro Country Club, and the Landings Country Club of Savannah Georgia. Paul was a proud Eagle Scout, earning many merits, badges and awards. He loved sharing stories of hiking and campfire experiences. As a child, he traveled the country with his parents and brother.
Paul loved the game of golf and was an avid golfer. One of his favorite courses was Pebble Beach. Upon retiring in 2000, Paul and Barbara moved to The Landings in Savannah GA where he met and frequently played golf with numerous friends. During their 14 years there, Paul also fell in love with saltwater boating and fishing. They enjoyed many hours cruising the Intercoastal Waterway, the cuts and marshes of the south, and the ocean. As Father Time marched on Paul yearned to return to fresh water activities. He said "less time for maintenance, more time for fun". In 2014 Paul and Barbara chose beautiful Lake Murray SC as their new home.
Paul recently completed a fifteen foot hand-built wooden Chester Yawl rowing boat over the course of two years. He enjoyed sipping martinis with his wife Barbara on the back porch of the home they recently built together overlooking the lake.
Paul will be remembered by all as a kind, gentle man, who was always a gentleman.
A celebration of Paul's life will be held in the near future for his family and friends in both Columbia SC and Pennsylvania. Those who so desire may make memorial donations in memory of Paul to the University of Pittsburgh School of Dental Medicine by mailing to: University of Pittsburgh School of Dental Medicine, Attn: Paul Casey, Suite 440 Salk Hall, 3501 Terrace Street, Pittsburgh PA 15241.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on July 13, 2019