Peter Clark, a personable, outgoing, engaging individual passed on August 22, 2020 at the age of 80.
He was born in London England in 1940 and clearly remembers the bombings of London. Peter was one of many children that were evacuated from London to the North of England for safety. He remembers playing with shrapnel and rationing; especially of chocolate when he was very young. At the age of 17 Peter immigrated to the United States and almost immediately was to be drafted. He joined the United States Airforce and was stationed at Lackland Air Force Base. Speaking fluent French, he ended up assigned to the French/US Air base in 'Evreux, France in Normandy. While Peter was stationed in France the Algerian Conflict occurred and he was part of the troops protecting the US base.
In later years Peter worked for Thomas Cook and then American Express; both in their travel agent management divisions. He joined AAA next and quickly rose to Director of the Travel Agency Service of the Potomac Division. In his work he was afforded opportunity to travel to many places around the world. He remained with AAA until his retirement in 1998. That same year he and his family moved to Waynesboro, PA.
Peter joined the Elks Club and the Lions Club remaining a member for several years and served as the President of the Lions Club as well. Later he also joined for a time the American Legion. He served for a brief period on the Board for Easter Seals when there was an office in Waynesboro. Throughout the time in Waynesboro Peter joined in with others for Monday morning breakfasts. One of those that knew Peter from the breakfast weekly meetings commented: "My first impression was he was very polite with a slight British accent. As many Brits he loved orange marmalade, held the fork in his left hand and the table knife in his right." Another that joined in for the breakfasts noted "Peter to be 'incredibly unique' with a humorous personality." For some he had what one might say, a dry British sense of humor.
Peter always looked out for others, loved his family dearly, and was a sole mate with his wife Karen. He leaves behind four children, two from Peter and two from Karen. They worked as a team for a blended family with love for all in their extended family circle.
He is survived by his wife together for 39 years, Karen Clark of Waynesboro, daughters Corinne Robinson in Missouri, Lisa Clark in VA, sons Christopher Barbour of Waynesboro, Matthew Barbour from Snohomish, Washington State, a grandson, sisters Trisha Sayers in New York, Louise Clark in Margate, England, Ingrid Brown in England, and brother Gerry Toussaint in England.
