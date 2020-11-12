Phyllis J. (Wentz) Allshouse
Greencastle - Mrs. Phyllis J. (Wentz) Allshouse, 89, of Buchanan Trail West, Greencastle, PA, passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020 in Chambersburg Hospital.
Born August 31, 1931 in Johnstown, PA, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Hazel (Plummer) Wentz.
She and her husband, the late Mr. Clement Dean Allshouse, were married June 4, 1949 in Johnston, PA. Mr. Allshouse passed away February 13, 2000.
Mrs. Allshouse was a homemaker who had worked as a waitress at the former Antrim House Restaurant in Greencastle for many years. She enjoyed attending Greencastle Senior Center where she volunteered much of her time. A devoted grandmother, she especially loved time spent with her grandchildren and reading a good book.
She leaves behind son, C. Dean Allshouse and his wife, Lisa of Greencastle; four grandchildren, James D. Shawley, Jaime L. Baker, Andrew Allshouse and Haley Allshouse; seven great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by daughter, Deanna L. Yeager; two brothers, George Wentz and Devore Wentz; and two sisters, Ruth Owens and Lois Hostetler.
