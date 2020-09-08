Phyllis Jean (Smith) Shindle
Waynesboro - Mrs. Phyllis Jean (Smith) Shindle, 87, a resident Quincy Village and formerly of Old Mill Road, Waynesboro, passed away Sunday morning, September 6, 2020 at the retirement community.
Born August 15, 1933 in Waynesboro, PA, she was the daughter of the late J. Marshall "Smitty" and Phyllis Marguerite (Heffner) Smith. She was a lifelong resident of the Waynesboro area.
Mrs. Shindle graduated from Waynesboro High School with the Class of 1951.
She and her husband of over 67 years, James C. Shindle, were married on April 24, 1953 in Waynesboro. They moved to Old Mill Road in 1957.
Following her graduation, Mrs. Shindle worked as the secretary for the principal at the Waynesboro Junior High School. However, due to her husband's traveling schedule she was a homemaker most of her life.
She was a member of Trinity United Church of Christ, Waynesboro and The National AARP.
Mrs. Shindle enjoyed reading and gardening.
She is survived by two sons, Rick A. Shindle of Waynesboro, PA and Randy L. Shindle of Gainesville, FL; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; one brother, Larry A. Smith of Fayetteville, NC; one aunt; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Private graveside services will be held in Green Hill Cemetery, Waynesboro.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: QVRC, C/O Lois Wolf, 3002 Wesley Drive, Waynesboro, PA 17268. Please put "Employees Appreciation Fund" in the memo. This will support front line care givers at Quincy Village.
Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro, is handling the arrangements.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com