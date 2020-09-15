Phyllis Louise (Hollinger) Baker
Mrs. Phyllis Louise (Hollinger) Baker, a resident of Quincy Village and formerly of 242 North Grant Street, Waynesboro, passed away peacefully Tuesday morning, September 15, 2020, in the nursing home.
Born October 20, 1926 in Shady Grove, PA, she was the daughter of the late Wilbur and Carrie (Myers) Hollinger
She and her husband of nearly 70 years, Paul Richard Baker, were married July 8, 1944 in Tavares, FL, while he was serving with the United States Army during World War II, after returning from the battlefront overseas. They met at the Cold Spring Park Roller Rink where he was a floor manager. In their earlier years, Phyllis and Dick loved traveling to Atlantic City back in its heyday. In the prime of their lives, they found an interest in ballroom dancing and became accomplished at it. She was an exceptionally good cook and also enjoyed sewing and gardening. Everyone who knew her knew of her love for animals.
Mrs. Baker was a member of Faith United Methodist Church, Waynesboro.
She worked for years as Office Manager of the Waynesboro Shoe Company on Madison Avenue. She later was employed in the office at Mack Truck in the early 60's, then returning to Freeman Shoe Company, Waynesboro and lastly was a secretary at Wayne Tool Company. After her retirement in 1988, she worked part-time in the office of the J.C. Penney store on Main Street, Waynesboro for a number of years.
She is survived by one sister, Donna Rebuck and her husband, Ronnie of Waynecastle, PA; one son, Gary Baker of Waynesboro; one granddaughter, Heidi Wheeler and her husband, Jeff; and two great-grandchildren, Cassidy and Nathan, all of Waynesboro.
Mrs. Baker was preceded in death by her husband who passed away October 30, 2013; and her sister, Faye in 2011.
There will be no public viewing.
Burial will be private at the convenience of the family in Green Hill Cemetery, Waynesboro.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Antietam Humane Society, 8513 Lyons Road, Waynesboro.
Arrangements are by Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com