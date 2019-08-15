|
Mr. R. Dean Wolff, 82, of Snider Ave., Waynesboro, PA passed away Monday evening, August 12, 2019, in his home.
Born July 5, 1937 in Waynesboro, he was the son of the late Earl and Mary (Creager) Wolff. He was a lifelong resident of the Waynesboro area.
Mr. Wolff was a graduate of the Waynesboro High School with the Class of 1955. While in school he was the unanimous first recipient of the Floyd Chalfant Competitor Award. This award was voted on by coaches and sportswriters at The Record Herald and given to the high school athlete that best exemplified the spirit of fierce competition.
He and his wife of nearly 29 years, Mrs. Elizabeth M. "Betty" (Miller) Wolff were married November 2, 1990 in Hagerstown, MD.
Mr. Wolff worked at Landis Machine Company, Waynesboro for 11 years, and later at Grove Manufacturing as a drafting engineer, for over 29 years. He retired in 1999.
He was a member of Christ United Methodist Church, Joe Stickell American Legion Post #15, Waynesboro, and the Gray and Blue Retirement Club.
Mr. Wolff was an avid sports fan. He coached years of Waynesboro little league baseball and Franklin County little league tournament teams. He also enjoyed many years of umpiring Waynesboro little league baseball games, bowling, and fishing.
In addition to his wife he is survived by four children, Debora Beck and her husband, John of Waynesboro, Todd Wolff and his wife, Karen of Waynesboro, Ronald Wolff II and his wife, Susie of Hagerstown, MD, and Julie Mahoney and her husband, Shaun of Severna Park, MD; seven grandchildren, John Ryan Beck (Stacey), Laura Shaffer (Steve), Olivia Wolff, Andrew Wolff, Haley Wolff, Liam Mahoney and Margaret Mahoney; four great-grandchildren, Morgan Beck, Ryan Beck, Collin Shaffer, and Evan Shaffer; five step-children, David Sanders and his wife, Linda, Paul Sanders and his wife, Joanie both of Waynesboro, Barry Sanders and his wife, Sandi of Rockville, MD, Diane Klager and her husband, Gene of Montclair, VA, and Gwen Sanders of Las Vegas, NV; and numerous step-grandchildren, step-great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
He was the last of his immediate family.
In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by five sisters, Betty, Mary Ann, Frances, Louise, and Vesta and three brothers, James, Earl, and Robert.
Services will be held 3:00 P.M., Sunday August 18, 2019 in Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, 50 S. Broad Street, Waynesboro, PA with Pastor David Deatrich officiating. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.
There will no public viewing, however the family will receive friends from 1:30 P.M. until 3:00 P.M., Sunday afternoon, in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Christ United Methodist Church, 100 S. Church Street, Waynesboro, PA 17268.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Aug. 15, 2019