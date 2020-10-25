Mrs. Rachael L. McCarney
Waynesboro - Mrs. Rachael L. McCarney, 80, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away Friday, October 23, 2020, in the University of Maryland Trauma Center, Baltimore, MD
Born August 26, 1940, in Waynesboro, PA, she was the daughter of the late Irvin and Anna (Calimer) Cook.
Mrs. McCarney was a graduate of Waynesboro Senior High School.
She and her husband of over 61 years, Earle W. "Spanky" McCarney, were married on January 3, 1959, in Calvary Assembly of God, Waynesboro.
Mrs. McCarney was first and foremost a homemaker. She also worked at South Mountain Restoration Center as a dietary aide, Regency in Waynesboro, Brooklane in Hagerstown, MD and Blockbuster Video in Waynesboro.
Mrs. McCarney attended Calvary Assembly of God Church, Waynesboro and was a member of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary.
She enjoyed playing games, reading, camping and collecting baskets and mice.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by two children, Debra D. Eigenbrode and her husband, Richard of Blue Ridge Summit, PA and Douglas B. McCarney of Greencastle, PA; one grandson, Bryan Kinter; three sisters, Joan Gray of Waynesboro, Rose Weaver of Ohio and Linda Irons of Florida; and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Stanley Cook.
A memorial service will be held 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, October 28, 2020 in Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, 50 S. Broad St. Waynesboro, with Pastor Dwan Newsome officiating. Burial will follow in Green Hill Cemetery, Waynesboro.
There will be no public viewing, however the family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, Wednesday morning, in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Joe Stickell American Legion Post #15, 63 East Main Street, Waynesboro, PA 17268
