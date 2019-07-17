|
Ralph Billy Buckles Sr., age 87, of New Holland, PA, formerly of Downingtown, PA was called home to be with the Lord with his wife and son by his side on Sunday, July 14, 2019, at Garden Spot Village, New Holland, PA.
Ralph was born in Hampton, Tennessee on February 27, 1932, and was the son of the late and Omar and Eva Mae (Culbert) Buckles.
He was the husband of Nancy Carolyn (Duncan) Buckles.
In addition to his wife, Ralph is survived by a son Ralph B. Buckles Jr., and his wife Lisa, of Denver, PA; two daughters, Sarah E. Phillipson, and her husband Dan, of Laurel, DE and formerly of Waynesboro, PA; Angella B. Lochstampfor and her husband Paul, of Waynesboro, PA; grandchildren; Ralph and Lisa's four children; Sarah and Dan's four children; and Angella and Paul's two children; and three great grandchildren Sarah two grandchildren and , Ralph Jr's grandson).
The family will receive friends on Friday, July 19, 2019 from 11 A.M.to 12 Noon at the Chapel at Garden Spot Village , New Holland, PA, followed by a Celebration of Life funeral service with Chaplain Jack Petters, Chaplin George Yoder and Dr. Charles Jenson officiating. Interment will follow the service at the Upper Octorara Cemetery, Parkesburg, PA with full military honors
Memorial donations may be made in Ralph's memory to the Benevolent Fund of Garden Spot Village, 433 S Kinzer Ave, New Holland, PA 17557
Arrangements handled by the Lochstampfor Funeral Home, Inc. of Waynesboro an. Online condolences may be made at www.lochstampforfh.com
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on July 17, 2019