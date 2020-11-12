Ralph Chester Tressler, Sr.
Fairfield - Ralph Chester Tressler, Sr., 87, of Fairfield, PA, passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at his home.
Born May 17, 1933 in Friends Creek, MD, he was the son of the late Kenneth Edward Tressler and Janet Marie (Daley) Tressler.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 41 years, Janet Mae (Wetzel) Tressler who passed away December 9, 1993. They were married May 17, 1952.
He retired from Beck Manufacturing after serving over 30 years.
Ralph is survived by seven daughters, Donna Stewart, Wanda Tressler, Brenda Howell, Kathy Beard, Laura Kint, Mary Hahn and Carol Stambaugh, one son, Ralph Tressler, Jr., brothers, Jim, Fred and Dale, sister, Loretta, thirteen grandchildren, fourteen great grandchildren, three great-great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and extended family.
Services and burial will be private in Jacob's Church Cemetery, Fairfield, PA, with Pastor Richard Daughtridge officiating.
Arrangements were made by J.L. Davis Funeral Home, Smithsburg, MD, and online condolences may be offered at, www.jldavisfh.com
