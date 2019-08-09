Home

Randall E. Strite


1974 - 2019
Randall E. Strite Obituary
Mr. Randall E. Strite, 44, of Stottlemyer Road, Waynesboro, PA passed away Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at the Waynesboro Hospital, following a 9 month battle with cancer.

Born September 19, 1974 in Hagerstown, MD he was the son of Harold E. and Eileen R. (Eby) Strite of Waynesboro.

He and his wife of 22 years, Jennifer D. (Martin) Strite, were married on November 8, 1997 in Hagerstown.

Randall was a partner in the family business, Strite's Garage, Waynesboro, where he had worked all of his life.

He was a member of Waynecastle Mennonite Church, Waynesboro.

In addition to his parents and wife he is survived by four children, Edward D. Strite and his wife, Violet of Waynesboro, and Brittney J. Strite, Denver L. Strite, and Kashayla D. Strite all at home; four siblings, Wanda Diller and her husband, Lyle of Ghent, NY, Arvin Strite and his wife, Sue Ellen of Clearville, PA, Arlin Strite and his wife, Carol of Waynesboro, and Malinda Martin and her husband, Elwood of Craig, CO; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Services will be held 10:00 A.M., Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at the Waynecastle Mennonite Church, 10617 Five Forks Road, Waynesboro, PA with the Waynecastle Church Ministry officiating. Burial will follow in the adjoining church cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 P.M. until 3:00 P.M. and from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M., Monday and again one hour prior to the services, Tuesday morning, at the church.

The family requests the omission of flowers.

Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro, is assisting with the arrangements.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Aug. 9, 2019
