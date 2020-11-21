Raymond L. "Hap" Ferguson
Waynesboro - Mr. Raymond L. "Hap" Ferguson, 88, a resident of the Leland of Laurel Run and formerly of Country Club Road, both of Waynesboro, PA, passed away Friday, November 20, 2020.
Born October 18, 1932 in Waynesboro, he was the son of the late George Preston and Beulah M. (Welker) Ferguson.
Mr. Ferguson served in the United States Navy during the Korean Conflict from 1952 until 1955.
He and his wife, the late Mrs. Ann M. (Cool) Ferguson, were married February 10, 1951 in Hagerstown Lutheran Church. Mrs. Ferguson passed away April 22, 2016.
Mr. Ferguson was employed by Letterkenny Army Depot and Fort Ritchie, MD for a number of years. Prior to his retirement in 1987, he worked at Site R near Blue Ridge Summit.
He was a member of Evangelical Lutheran Church, Loyal Order of Moose Lodge # 1191, Owls Club, Inc., Joe Stickell American Legion Post #15, Acacia Lodge # 586 F. & A.M, all of Waynesboro, Knights Templar, Chambersburg, PA, Harrisburg Consistory, Zembo Shrine, 32nd Degree and Waynesboro Shrine Club where he served as President in 1979 and 1999.
A devoted husband, father and grandfather, he enjoyed family trips to the beach where he loved to fish and crab. Someone who cared deeply about children, he loved to spend time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and also volunteered countless hours driving children to Shriner's Hospital
in Philadelphia
He is survived by two children, Marsha A. Moore and her husband, Joe of Waynesboro and Michael Ferguson and his wife, Debbie of Pond Bank; five grandchildren, Amy Harshman, Jake Moore, Tiffany Onomastico, Clint Ferguson and Andrew Ferguson; 11 great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by sister, Rose Marie Showalter; and brother, G. Preston Ferguson, Jr.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Wednesday, November 25, 2020 in Parklawns Memorial Gardens, Chambersburg with Pastor Drahus Oslik officiating. Military graveside honors will be conducted by the Honor Guard of Charles Nitterhouse VFW Post #1599, Chambersburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Shriner's Hospital
for Crippled Children, Philadelphia.
Arrangements are by Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com