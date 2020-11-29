Richard Cooper Rager
Smithsburg - Richard Cooper Rager, 75 of Smithsburg, Maryland passed away peacefully on November 24th, 2020. Born September 14th, 1945 in Hagerstown, Maryland, he was the son of the late Richard L. Rager and Lottie B. (Hurley) Rager.
Richard served in the United States Army and was an honored Veteran of the Vietnam War.
He worked until retirement for A&P Supermarkets in Hagerstown and Superfresh Markets in Berryville, Virginia.
He was a member of many clubs and organizations. Richard loved to fish and was likely one of the finest fishermen anyone has ever known. He was also an excellent bowler at Dual Lanes where he bowled a "perfect game" in 2007. Richard loved his family very much and he especially loved spending time with his great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by great-granddaughter Olivia Grace Harper and brother-in-law Earl 'Johnny' Small.
Richard is survived by his beloved wife of 43 years, Donna Rager; sisters Patricia Small, Janet Hose and husband Arthur, and Rebecca Snyder and husband Michael; daughters Shelby Smith (Staley) and Darris, Kelly Hovis (Staley) and Jim; grandchildren Kyle Staley and Morgan, Holly Harper and Tim, and Hunter Hovis; and great-grandchildren Ethan Staley, Benjamin Harper, Charlotte Harper, and Cooper Harper. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Salvation Army of Hagerstown, 525 George St, Hagerstown, MD 21740. There will be no services. Arrangements were made by J.L. Davis Funeral Home, Smithsburg, Maryland, and online condolences may be offered at, www.jldavisfh.com
