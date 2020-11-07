1/1
Richard D. "Dick" Bricker
Waynesboro - Mr. Richard D. "Dick" Bricker, 85, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away Friday, November 6, 2020 in the Chambersburg Hospital.
Born December 2, 1934 in Waynesboro, he was the son of the late Chester Ray and Helen Catherine (Noll) Bricker.
He married Mary Ann (Sease) Bricker February 15, 1955 in St. Andrew Catholic Church.
He retired from the Grit Mill, now known as S.G.I., where he worked for 52 years.
Dick enjoyed hunting, fishing and watching ballgames on television. He liked to go to yard sales and would often bring things home to tinker on them in his basement. He was a very easy-going man who could carry on a conversation with anyone. He had a great dry sense of humor and loved spending time with his great-grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, Mary Ann, he is survived by two daughters: Caroline Royer and her husband, Brad and Theresa Woodring, both of Waynesboro; one grandson, John, two-great-grandsons: Andrew and Logan, his siblings: Shirley Fiser, Lavonne Wishard, Larue Shaffer, Kathleen Woodring, Carolyn Carson, and Geraldine Shockey. He was especially close to his nephew; Donald Bricker, and he had many other nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings: Doris Bricker, Chester Ray Bricker, Jr., John Robert Bricker, Lorraine Socks, Betty Barnhart Gregory, Mary Monn and Nancy Rush.
A viewing will be held Wednesday, November 11, 2020 from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. in Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, 50 S. Broad St. Waynesboro, PA. All are welcome to attend. Masks are required.
A private funeral mass will be held in St. Andrew Catholic Church, Waynesboro, with Rev. Robert Malagesi, MSSCC, officiating. Burial in St. Andrew Cemetery will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Andrew Catholic Church, 12 N. Broad St. Waynesboro, PA 17268.
On-line condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com.

Published in The RecordHerald from Nov. 7 to Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Inc.
50 South Broad Street
Waynesboro, PA 17268
(717) 762-2811
