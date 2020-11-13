Richard D. Williams

Waynesboro - Mr. Richard D. Williams, 51, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at his home.

Born November 29, 1968, he was the son of the late Kathleen Williams.

Mr. Williams worked as a bookkeeper with Food Lion for many years, and was very active within the Republican Party. He was always a very kind and caring individual and as one last act of love for his fellow man, Richard donated his body to science to help advance research so that others may have less suffering in life.

Mr. Williams is survived by one sister, Nettie Coppage; one brother, Leonard Williams; two very dear friends, Elaine Dodson and family and Brian Schaeffer and family.

In addition to his mother he is preceded in death by three sisters, Carolyn Gregory, Virginia Brown, and Mary Sue Williams.

A celebration of Richard's life will be held at 11:00 A.M., Saturday, December 12 in the Family Life Worship Center 4750 Buchanan Trail East, Zullinger, PA 17272.

Mask are required for those attending the celebration of life.

Memorial contributions may be made in Richard's honor to: Family Life Worship Center 4750 Buchanan Trail East, Zullinger, PA 17272



