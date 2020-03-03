Home

Mr. Richard G. Funk


1944 - 2020
Mr. Richard G. "Beaver" "Hump" Funk, 75, of Slabtown Road, Waynesboro, died Friday, February 28, 2020, in his home.
Born September 15, 1944 in Waynesboro, he was the son of the late Charles F. and Pansy N. (Baker) Funk.
Mr. Funk graduated from Waynesboro Area Senior High School with the Class of 1964.
He and his wife of over 50 years, Paula K. (Jamison) Funk, were married on December 19, 1969 in Hagerstown, MD.
Mr. Funk worked at Landis Tool Company, JerrDan and retired from World Kitchen in 2006.
He was a former social member of William Max McLaughlin V.F.W. Post #695 and Eagles Club, Inc., both of Waynesboro. Mr. Funk spent many Labor Day weekends helping with the Quincy Ox Roast until his declining health forced him to stop. He also enjoyed doing yard work and mowing lawns for others, sitting under his tree in the summer time, and talking to his furry great-grandchild Baubles the rabbit.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two children, Jamie J. Funk of Hagerstown, MD and Jonathan E. Funk and his wife, Julie of Waynesboro; four grandchildren, Dylan Holden, whom he raised of West Lafayette, IN, Emersyn Funk, Easten Funk, and Aiden Funk; one brother, Donald E. Funk of Mercersburg, PA; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Geraldine Smith, Naomi Masters, and Linda Rosenberry and one brother, Lloyd Funk.
A public viewing will be held from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M., Wednesday evening, March 4, 2020 in Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, 50 S. Broad St., Waynesboro. Services and burial in Mount Zion Cemetery, near Quincy, PA, will be private at the convenience of the family.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Mar. 3, 2020
