Richard K. Martin, 82, Waynesboro Pike, Fairfield, PA died Friday, June 28, 2019 at The Gardens at Gettysburg.
He was born April 25, 1937 on Jack's Mountain in Fairfield, PA the son of the late Glen Ephraim and Ethel Blanche Martin née Dick.
Mr. Martin, known as "Sonny" to family and close friends, was a 1955 graduate of Fairfield High School. Following high school he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force serving from 1955 thru 1958. Richard's passion for horse racing led him to devote his working life to employment at Bowie, Laurel, and Pimlico Race Tracks (among others). He took great pride in being the assistant trainer and hot-walker for Dickie Dutrow. He was married to Marilyn Joyce Ritchey on June 1, 1961. The marriage later ended in divorce. They had one child, Jeffrey. One of Sonny's favorite pastimes was wandering the Gettysburg Battlefield in the cool of a summer evening. Sonny was also an avid reader and learned on many subjects from the escapades of John Dillinger to the artistry of Winslow Homer. He was also a devoted sports fan with a special place in his heart for his beloved Detroit Tigers and Detroit Lions teams. Aside from these passions, he also had a fervent interest in cinema, world culture, and travel (even hitchhiking across the U.S. with a brief sojourn in 29 Palms, CA).
Richard is survived by his son, Jeffrey Dalton Martin, of Brooklyn, NY. He was predeceased by two brothers, Glen Daniel Martin and Lester Carroll Martin.
A Graveside funeral service will be held Friday, July 5, 2019 at 3:00 pm at Fairfield Union Cemetery with Rev. Eugene Cline officiating. In lieu of floral arrangements, memorials can be made to the Gettysburg Battlefield Preservation Association (GBPA) with information at [email protected]">[email protected]">[email protected]">[email protected], or the Friends of the Monterey Pass Battlefield at www.montereypass.org. Online obituary and condolences are available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on July 3, 2019